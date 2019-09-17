It’s official… my favorite YouTube couple is getting married!

De’arra Tayler and Ken Walker (aka DK4L) have become the walking definition of #RelationshipGoals over the years as they shared their travels (and pranks) through popular video vlogs.

The cute couple, who reside in Atlanta, often become instant memes as their love for each other radiates through photos and videos they share online. They’ve miraculously managed to overcome the usual online drama while keeping their relationship intact and after 5 years together, they are now taking it the next level to become husband and wife!

Ken shared the news in a YouTube video yesterday, that he popped the question last month and showed how he surprised De’arra with a surprise proposal in Greece.

Details + video below…

In addition to the video announcement, the couple also shared the good news on Instagram in two separate heartfelt Instagram posts.

Dearra, 23, hit the net first with the news, stating that her life changed forever on August 19, 2019 when Ken popped the question.







Ken, 25 followed suit, adding that he’s looking forward to spending the rest of his life with the woman he loves:

We are engaged, next is the wedding, house, kids, grandkids etc. let’s grow old together

Fans are overjoyed by the announcement and many are celebrating by compiling videos of the couple’s growth over the years.

Credit: @zkyedits ?

Congrats to the happy couple!!

What are your thoughts about Ken & De’arra’s proposal video?

PHOTOS: Instagram