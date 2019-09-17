It’s official… my favorite YouTube couple is getting married!
De’arra Tayler and Ken Walker (aka DK4L) have become the walking definition of #RelationshipGoals over the years as they shared their travels (and pranks) through popular video vlogs.
The cute couple, who reside in Atlanta, often become instant memes as their love for each other radiates through photos and videos they share online. They’ve miraculously managed to overcome the usual online drama while keeping their relationship intact and after 5 years together, they are now taking it the next level to become husband and wife!
Ken shared the news in a YouTube video yesterday, that he popped the question last month and showed how he surprised De’arra with a surprise proposal in Greece.
In addition to the video announcement, the couple also shared the good news on Instagram in two separate heartfelt Instagram posts.
Dearra, 23, hit the net first with the news, stating that her life changed forever on August 19, 2019 when Ken popped the question.
August 19, 2019, my life changed forever… this is so unbelievable, so surreal. I said this feeling is one you can’t explain. I told my mom it feel weird but in a good way. I was 18 when I met the love of my life and now we’re officially spending the rest of our life together. The ups the downs but we’re still around. I ugly cried 2 days afterwards I couldn’t believe it. Somebody pinch me.. ya girl really a whole fiancé out here wtf. Fuck y’all I can’t even really type shit my ass shaking because we held this is for so long just to enjoy it with friends and family and now it’s out for the whole world. I’m crying. Happy tears though. It’s forreal real. We’re gonna grow old together wow. You’re 25 I’m 23 let’s get like 80 .. shit fuck idk y’all.. I’m so happy! Woah lawd. I won’t be a Taylor anymore… Mrs. Walker to be ? dress : @fashionnova ?
Ken, 25 followed suit, adding that he’s looking forward to spending the rest of his life with the woman he loves:
We are engaged, next is the wedding, house, kids, grandkids etc. let’s grow old together
These past 5 years have been the absolute best years of my life… i couldn’t be happier and though i say that, you always find ways to make it possible for me to be even happier… I’m in it for the long run and now i want you to share my last name. I love you with all my heart and I’m grateful for the love you have given me. I am the man i am today because of you. A future Mrs.Walker in the making… ya boy Ken did it! We are engaged, next is the wedding, house, kids, grandkids etc. let’s grow old together @dearra ???
Fans are overjoyed by the announcement and many are celebrating by compiling videos of the couple’s growth over the years.
Congrats to the happy couple!!
