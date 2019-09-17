Nene Leakes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and talk show maven Wendy Williams squashed their beef a few weeks ago (click HERE if you missed that) and now they’ve officially reunited on air.

The “OG” Housewife hit the Wendy Show couch after 7 years, and shared how she and Wendy finally mended their friendship. Leakes also discussed ‘Housewives’ tea, family life, and more.

Watch full video below…

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” OG, NeNe Leaks returns to the purple coach and dishes about her husband Greg being cancer free, her #hotgirlsummer with Wendy, and all the Housewives drama!

Nene recently hit the net to share how nervous she was about returning to The Wendy Show, stating in part:

It happened!!! I was a little emotional walking out but held it together! No No Noooo, We are not couch friends. This is my real friend.