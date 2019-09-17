Toni Braxton is 51 and fine… and she wants the whole world to know it but besides all that, the superstar songstress wants you to know about her hysterectomy.

Braxton recently hit the internet with a scantily clad bathroom selfie baring her perfectly imperfect body, stating:

Embracing my WHOLE body…hysterectomy scars and all…

Braxton shared the image above as she embraced her scars and nearly broke the internet!

“Embracing my WHOLE body…hysterectomy scars and all…@orangetheory making me feel 29 again! love me some me,” read the caption for the selfie.

A hysterectomy is the surgical removal of the uterus. A woman may have a hysterectomy for different reasons, including: uterine fibroids that cause pain, excessive bleeding, or other problems.

The comment section for Braxton’s image was filled with praise for her fit physique, but some called the nearly nude photo “a thirst trap disguised as body positivity”.

While Braxton claimed to be baring the scars of her hysterectomy, I’m almost positive NO ONE noticed the scars she was praising.

Whatever the case, she looks great!