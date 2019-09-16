RECAP: 5 Things Revealed on Married to Medicine Season 7 Episode 2 | “Stirring the Teapot” + Watch Full Video…

Married to Medicine’s seventh season is off and running after an explosive premiere episode.

This week’s episode is entitled ‘stirring the pot’ as Dr. Jackie does just that by bringing the women together under the guise of putting all their issues on the table.

Bravo synopsis:

Contessa’s pursuit of higher education continues to drive a wedge between her and Scott. Toya tries to put on a brave face and be there for her family after a devastating loss. Quad updates the ladies on her divorce. As the Twitter war between Simone and Heavenly comes to a fever pitch, Jackie throws an “Emergen-Tea” party to set everything right. Will the tea be served or spilled?

Recap + full episode below…

Dr. Contessa heads home from Nashville and she calls Dr. Scott to let her know she’s just moments away. Contessa seems to have a 2nd thought about feeding the kids, so she asks the driver to stop by McDonald’s and picks up some fast food for the fam.

Meanwhile, Scott is at home busy feeding the kids dinner and helping with homework and when Contessa arrives with McDonald’s in hand, he is immediately annoyed.

Clearly, Contessa should have checked with him before getting the food. It wouldn’t have taken much to mention it since she did call and say she was on the way.

Scott seems to feel unappreciated as Contessa looks around and nitpicks about dishes in the sink and laundry sitting in a basket. While he seems to have everything under control, Contessa implies that he’s overwhelmed.

Scott gets irritated and says her going back to school is a “hair brain scam.” Contessa says this was rude to say. Scott storms off.

The couple banters back and forth and clearly Contessa doesn’t see the effort her husband is putting forth. She also says that the alternative could have been moving the entire family to Tennessee while she goes back to school and Scott soon gets irritated and and storms off.









Dr. Jackie meets with Dr. Heavenly to discuss the drama that occurred during Dr. Damon’s surgical center opening. Jackie says it was so rewarding to see Dr. Damon’s pride and joy in his new venture and Heavenly says she loves hearing him speak on it as well.

Jackie brings up Simone and Heavenly seems to fee that Simone was disrespectful. Jackie doesn’t appreciate being caught in the middle of the two and she admits that she misses having them all together as good girl friends.

In her confessional, Dr. Jackie says that Heavenly should have directed her tweets at Simone instead of “launching attacks” at Cecil, especially since Simone had confided in her. Heavenly agrees that there should be some mutual respect and that she ‘failed” in doing so… she also brought up that Jackie “failed” as well.

Heavenly brings up Mariah and Jackie’s beef and Jackie says she doesn’t understand why Mariah is so mad. Dr. Jackie says doesn’t want to argue but Heavenly calls her out for being shady when she CLEARLY knew what Mariah meant when she said Dr. Jackie’s “slip” was showing.

Whatever the case, Dr. Jackie plans to have all the women come together for “tea” to hash things out and she’s decided to name the event “Emergen-Tea”.

Toya’s miscarriage.

In a sad scene it’s revealed that Toya and Dr. Eugene lost a child to miscarriage.

Toya shares a home video clip of her announcing the news to the family. Her son takes the pregnancy test to his dad and Eugene is overjoyed at the news.

Sadly, Toya lost the child at about 6 or 7 weeks. She shares these details in a confessional as she has a doctor’s appointment with Dr. Simone to examine her uterus.

When asked how Eugene took it, Toya says that he put it on his ‘virtual shelf” of failures. Toya breaks down in tears during the visit and Dr. Simone comforts Toya and tells her that “failure” should not be a word used in this situation. The couple didn’t “fail” because there is nothing that could have been done to prevent it.

The family is understandably devastated and Toya seems to be trying her best to keep it all together in the midst of all of the drama with the ladies.







The ladies all gather for Dr. Jackie’s tea party and Mariah and Heavenly arrive wearing the same shade of blue.

Mariah brings up the fact that Heavenly has imitated her style before and producers provide a clip of a past reunion where they were wearing the same earrings and shoes.

Meanwhile, Dr. Jackie has a special guest. She wants the ladies to “fix” what’s broke in their sister circle but says in order to remain unbiased, she wants a third party to mediate the group.

The ladies are all on board and Dr. Jackie has each person choose from a basket of cards with emotions to discuss.

Mariah chooses “disappointment” – she’s disappointed that the term ‘girl code’ is used but often violated. Mariah references how Dr. Jackie repeated Quad’s cocaine accusations without speaking to her first. She says it was hurtful that Dr. Jackie didn’t have enough respect to even talk to her about it before repeating it. To fix it, Mariah says she needs acknowledgement from Dr. Jackie that what she did was wrong.

Simone chooses “hurt” – she’s hurt because she feels betrayed by a friend (Heavenly). Simone feels that there boundaries that should have never been cross and she feels betrayed because Heavenly shared things that she told her in confidence.

Heavenly chooses “confused” – she’s at a loss as to why she’s a target of Simone and uses a self-constructed bible verse to express it, stating: “dare not speak on somebody else’s flaws until you look at the plank in your own damn eye”.

Toya chooses “disappointed” – she says she’s disappointed in herself and feels overwhelmed. She feels she’s using the words “friends” too loosely with the group and feels that some of them haven’t been good friends to her. In her confessional she admits that doesn’t feel conformable about confiding in them about her miscarriage because of this.

Quad chooses just about every card in the bucket. She says she’s disappointed that no one was there for her while she was going through her divorce and proceeds to go into a dramatic diatribe about being nailed to the cross and dragged across the coals for the past 6 years. Most of the ladies seem unimpressed by Quad’s over-acting.

Quad takes the moment to ask for one of her ‘close friends’ in the group to reconnect. She then asks Dr. Simone to have a discussion with her outside of the group.

Simone and Quad’s explosive meeting…

Quad and Simone agree to meet for dinner to discuss their issues, however Quad is over an hour late.

Dr. Simone acknowledges that Quad has never had respect for anyone’s time and when she finally arrives, Quad doesn’t even bother to apologize. In fact, she just dives right in… telling Simone she doesn’t have time for small talk because she has work in the morning.

In her confessional, Simone says that Quad is acting quite differently than she was at Jackie’s tea. Perhaps the personality change was linked to Quad’s wig change. But I digress.







Quad then DEMANDS to know why Simone treated her the way she did at Heavenly’s crab broil, an event that occurred over a year ago. Simone says she’s moved on and reminds Quad that they discussed it last year. As proof, producers air video footage proving that they squashed it.

In yet another OVERLY DRAMATIC moment, Quad attempts to force Simone to comply with her and DEMANDS that she engage. In my opinion , it seems Quad turned up and turned out because she’s on her last legs with the show.

Whatever the case, Simone has had enough and leaves the circus act at the table. As Simone drives off in her Maserati, Quad stays at the table and plays to the cameras even more with a short monologue stating that Simone was scared and running because she had nothing to say about her behavior. She also calls Simone a “lying ass”. *sigh*

That last scene was quite cringe worthy and further confirms my thoughts about Quad and her theatrics.