NEWSFLASH! Giselle Bryant of The Real Housewives of Potomac has been quietly dating her ex-husband Pastor Jamal Bryant for months now.

Bryant recently appeared on Watch What Happens LIVE! with where she confirmed the news and in a shady moment from host Andy Cohen, Giselle also confirmed whether her ex was the anonymous “Mr Chocolate” that Phaedra Parks was allegedly dating a few seasons back.

Details + video below…

Back in Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Phaedra Parks was rumored to have been dating a gentleman known by the name of Mr. Chocolate while she was still married to Apollo Nida (click HERE if you missed that). Andy Cohen brought up the fact that themystery man was actually Jamal Bryant and Giselle appears to have confirmed the news.







Not at all. I care nothing about Phaedra. She’s not important.

As for whether Jamal and Phaedra actually hoocked up IN REAL LIFE, Giselle states that “he says no, but she (Pheedra) says yes… to her friends.”The shade got even thicker when Giselle was asked if sh would be upset if Phaedra had actually had a piece of her “chocolate” to which she responded:

Welp… I guess we now know that Giselle doesn’t think to highly of Ms. Parks and Andy was even shadier by bringing it up in the first place.

Meanwhile, Phaedra is no longer a “housewife” but she will be preparing for the next phase of her life on WEtv’s Marriage Bootcamp (even though she’s not married).

What are your thoughts about Giselle shading the ex-housewife turnt bootcamp star?