NEWSFLASH!!! “Girlfriends” are returning to the small screen… if only for one night.

Tracie Ellis Ross, Golden Brooks, Jill Marie Jones, and Persia White have reunited and it feels oh so good!

Fans have been chomping at the bit for an official reboot of the popular series which ended back in 2008 after an 8 year run. Tracie Ellis Ross offered a bit of a consolation price recently as she announced that ALL the “Girlfriends” will appear alongside her on an upcoming episode of “Black-ish.”

Details + video below…

Tracee Ellis Ross, Golden Brooks, Persia White and Jill Marie Jones will be reuniting ll years after the end of their hit sitcom on a new episode of Blackish next month.







Ross took to her social media to share the news, stating:

GIRLFRIENDS X BLACKISH Golden Brooks, Persia White and Jill Marie Jones my giiiiirlfriends are guest starring on #blackish tuesday, october 8! we haven’t all been together on camera since 2006. these are women i grew up with and love deeply and it was easy tap back into the magic of our chemistry and how much we love each other. it was giggles on top of giggles on top of giggles. girlfriends ran for 8 years and was important to so many people. being able to merge the worlds of Blackish and girlfriends was surreal for me and so much fun.

The “reunion” will play out on the October 8th episode of Blackish in an episode entitled “Feminisn’t.”