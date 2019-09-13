Music Mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs poses on the steps of the Georgia State Capital in Atlanta on Wednesday, September 11, as he was honored for his contributions to music.

Combs received a State Resolution for his achievements in entertainment and business at the Georgia Entertainment Caucus Award Ceremony held at the Georgia State Capital.

Attendees included several of Combs close family and friends including Dallas Austin, Eboni Elektra, Ga. Rep. Erica Thomas and Vice President, Creative at BMI, Catherine Brewton and more.

Photos below…

The media mogul was honored for launching Revolt TV & Media, a music-oriented digital cable television network, in Los Angeles in 2013. He was also recognized for his many contributions to hip-hop music.







Combs posed with Ga. Rep. Erica Thomas (L) and Vice President, Creative at BMI, Catherine Brewton (R).

Combs poses with his cousin, Atlanta socialite/influencer Ebonie Electra.

During his acceptance speech, Combs acknowledged that Atlanta has been monumental in shaping him into the mogul his is today.

Dallas Austin, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, Corey Jacobs, DJ Greg Street







Congrats to Diddy on his prestigious award!

PHOTOS: Prince Williams/ATLPics