Another day, another former reality star bounces to another network. This time, it’s Phaedra Parks (formerly of The Real Housewives of Atlanta) who has chosen to snatch a bag over at the WEtv network.

now that there’s no chance of her returning to Bravo, Parks is headed to Marriage Boot Camp… and no, she’s not even married!

Details + video commentary below…

A few months back, Phaedra was spotted in some ridiculously staged “candids” alongside actor Medina Islam and it seems it’s this new relationship that she’s taking to reality television.

[Sidebar: Islam, was formerly linked to another ex “housewife”… Claudia Jordaon. But I digress.]

According to TMZ, Phaedra and Medina have already started filming episodes of the show and apparently their appearance focuses on Park wanting to uproot her Atlanta lifestyle and move her kids to L.A. to be with her new boo.

We’re told Phaedra and Medina’s issues center around her desire to move from Atlanta to Los Angeles with her kids, so she can be closer to Medina. You get the picture … are they ready to shack up together, and what’s the next step in their relationship? Phaedra hasn’t had a regular TV gig since her long run on ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ came to an end.

As I exclusively revealed back in March 2019, there’s NO CHANCE of Phaedra returning to RHOA (click HERE if you missed that).







Phaedra has been plotting her reality tv return for quite some time but it didn’t work out as planned. Whatever the case, the attorney/housewife has mouths to feed so “Marriage Boot Camp” is on the menu.

It will be interesting to see how this all plays out. No shade, but Marriage Boot Camp is certainly a downgrade in reality show status.

What are your thoughts about Phaedra Parks heading to Marriage Boot Camp?