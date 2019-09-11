Never say ‘Never’! #RHOA Kandi Burruss Agrees to Do ONE MORE Xscape Album…

Kandi Burruss of The Real Housewives of Atlanta has often stated she would “never” do some things that she’s eventually backtracked on… including reuniting with her former Xscape members.

[FLASHBACK: Kandi Burruss States She’s “NEVER” Reuniting With Xscape… (VIDEO)]

As you know Xscape soon reunited onstage and even ventured into a short reality show stint together. However performances aside, Burruss has been adamant that she would “never” record with the group again, stating that she did not want to ruin their legacy.

Welp…Never say “Never”! Kandi has decided to head back in the studio for one final Xscape album and she states you can thank Mama Joyce for her change of heart.

Details below…

Xscape was honored at the 2019 Black Music Honors in Atlanta on September 5, 2019, and in a surprise moment, Kandi’s mother disclosed that the music icons are heading back into the studio to record a new album.

“They still have one album left,” Joyce said to thunderous applause at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre Thursday night. “The four of them, they started in my basement and I feel that they still have another album in them.”

The revelation seemed to have stunned Kandi’s Xscape members, but she confirmed the news in a recent video posted on instagram with the following caption:

Well thanks to #MamaJoyce #Xscape is making a new album!

In the video, Kandi explains how surprised she was that her mom chose that moment to speak on them doing another album and admits that there’s no way should could turn down her “mama’s only wish”.

What do you think about Kandi finally agreeing to one last Xscape album?