Rozonda ‘Chilli’ Thomas of TLC Dragged By BLACK TWITTER For Dissing Young Fan…

Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas of TLC has found her way back on the blawgs after a thoughtless response to a young fan online.

A young lady posted a photo montage of herself alongside the superstar songstress where she made the comparison of their looks, stating: “I get I look like Chilli a lot what y’all think?”

Apparently Chilli was NOT impressed and her chosen response received a ton of backlash on twitter after publicly denouncing the teen’s statement.

Chilli’s young fan apparently thinks very highly of her. So much so, that she praised the songstress as her celebrity look-alike.

Unfortunately, Chilli chose to answer her self-professed doppelgänger with a snappy comeback, stating: “Long/straight wavy hair n similar skin tone doesn’t mean u look like someone,” and apparently her response didn’t sit well with social media.







The music icon and 1/3 of the legendary group, TLC, received a ton of backlash on twitter after publicly denouncing the teen’s statement.

Chilli didn’t have to respond at all. The girl is young. It was mean and unnecessary. I’m sure a lot of people on here won’t agree bc they do the same type shit — Mama Tash (@Supernova_tash) September 6, 2019

People really aren’t feeling Chilli’s choice to respond to her fan, but she’s adament that being dark skinned with baby hair’s don’t make you her twin. She even got snippy after someone suggested she and Jermaine Dupri’s daughter resembled each other.







Meanwhile, Chilli claims she and Karrueche Tran are “twins”…

And for the record, Chilli’s dead assss serious about Karrueche being her look-alike. The internet wins again with receipts about the singer’s seemingly colorist attitude.

Soooo…. clearly Chilli doesn’t feel she resembles anyone darker that a paper bag.