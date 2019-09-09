Phi Beta Sigma Removes Malik Yoba As Spokesman For Youth Program After “Trans-Attracted” Backlash…

NEWSFLASH! Actor Malik Yoba is feeling the burn after “coming out” as trans-attracted online and he’s reportedly losing gigs after backlash from public announcement.

Yoba’s confession attracted a very serious accusation from a person claiming that he violated them several years ago as a young teen prostitute (click HERE if you missed that), now a fraternity has chosen to separate themselves from the mess and remove the actor from a leadership role meant to bring awareness to a youth program.

Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., recently announced that Yoba has been removed from his position as spokesman for the Sigma Beta Club program, which is focused on providing mentorship to “pre-teen and teen-aged males” through social, cultural and educational enrichment.

The “Empire” actor, who is an honorary member of the historic Black fraternity, was named the spokesperson earlier this year.

NewsOne reports that the memo, dated Sept. 5, was sent out to fraternity members on Thursday acknowledging the organization’s decision to remove Yoba from his position after scandalous allegations were made against him by Mariah Lopez Ebony, a trans woman who claimed the actor paid her for sex when she was underage.

Yoba denied the accusations in a bizarre freestyle rap that he posted (and soon deleted on Instagram.

Phi Beta Sigma responded to the drama by announcing they were removing Yoba from their youth program. The memo reads in part that it was the salacious accusations that sparked their decision to separate the fraternity from Yoba’s drama:

“Those reports allege that Yoba had been previously involved in an inappropriate relationship 20 years ago, allegations that Brother Yoba denies,” the memo said. “This is a serious issue and the allegation is inconsistent with, and a distraction to, the focus of the Sigma Beta Club. To safeguard the reputation of the program and Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc., the National Sigma Beta Club Foundation, in consultation with Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity’s leadership, has determined it to be in the best interest of all concerned that Brother Malik Yoba no longer serve as the National Spokesperson for the Sigma Beta Club program.”

Meanwhile, Yoba has deleted any and all posts related to his initial claims of being “trans-attracted” but according to his recent post, he remains steadfast as a “warrior” for his cause to normalize his sexual proclivities.