5 Things Revealed on Married To Medicine Season 7, Episode 1: ‘Open & Honest’ + Watch FULL Video… #MarriedToMedicine

Married to Medicine has kicked off it’s 7th season with a brand new look.

While several members of the cast were not impressed with the photoshop done on their cast photos (click HERE if you missed that), but it seems that Bravo has not only glossed over their images, but the video as well.

Season 7, episode 1 is titled “Open & Honest” and the synopsis is as follows:

The ladies of medicine are back and the lines in the sand have been drawn. Dr. Heavenly and Dr. Jackie shake up the group with their Open and Honest podcast. Toya and Eugene struggle to finish construction on their dream home. Dr. Contessa’s traveling back and forth causes Scott to put on his single dad hat. Dr. Simone is happy to have her whole family back under one roof. The ladies try to come together at Heavenly’s Hollywood Glam party, but the night quickly turns into chaos.

In case you missed it, watch the full season 7 premiere episode below and share your thoughts…

Another season opens with unresolved issues…

The episode opens with Dr. Jackie and Dr. Heavenly’s Open & Honest podcast where they are discussing “Girl Code Violations”.

While Jackie and Heavenly are discussing the topic, the other women are all listening and offering their own bit of insight around town.

Jackie says that secrets should be taken to the grave no matter what happens and that also mentions that one should never “belittle your best friend’s husband”… referring to Heavenly previously shading Dr. Simone’s husband lack of a job in their twitter beef.

Heavenly feels that some husbands stick their nose into beefs ad all bets are off i.e. when Cecil tweeted a joke about Mariah telling Heavenly to pressure wash her house. Heavenly feels she was merely responding to him AFTER he opened the door.

Meanwhile, Simone and Cecil are listening in and they both agree that when Heavenly feels like she’s been wronged, she hits below the belt.







Dr. Jackie then brings up Quad’s accusation that Maria did drugs and asks Heavenly if Quad was wrong for doing so. Heavenly says she feels Quad was wrong.

Heavenly helps Quad clean her vajayjay…

Dr. Hevely feels that Quad needs a fresh start (literally) to begin a new journey with a new mate.

Heavenly and Quad pay a visit to a Vaginal Hydro Therapy center where they discuss Quad’s newfound singledom. Quad and her ex are “almost divorce” so Dr. Heavenly feels it’s the perfect time for Quad to steam out all the toxins of her past from her vajayjay.

A Girl’s code violation already?!?

Mariah, Toya and Simone get together and they discuss Heavenly & Jackie’s podcast. Mariah seems to think that Dr. Jackie was being a bit passive aggressive by bringing up Quad’s drug allegations on the show.

She feels somekindaway about the way Jackie implied that Quad’s allegations were a “fact” when Mariah has been adamant that the allegations were as fraudulent as Quad’s personality.

Mariah feels that Jackie was throwing slick shade her way and was being nice/nasty as usual. Huq feels that Dr. Jackie, Heavenly and Quad are one and the same… messy, shady and petty.

Meanwhile Quad stands by the accusations she made about Mariah even though she herself is known to frolick around with known druggies and crackheads… but I digress.

Dr. Damon’s EXPLOSIVE grand opening…

Dr. Heavenly invites all of the ladies to the grand opening for her husband’s new surgical center.

Mariah arrives with her sister Lake in an apparent dig at her former friend Quad.

Heavenly reminds us in her confessional that it was Lake’s husband who Mariah accused Quad of sleeping with and she feels that bringing her sister along to the event was a low blow.

[FLASHBACK: Wait…What?!? Quad Creeped With Mariah’s Sister’s Husband *RECEIPTS*]

Meanwhile, there’s a lot of tension as the groups clique up. Mariah isn’t too excited to see Jackie after the things she said on the podcast. Cecil and Heavenly have an awkward exchange and Quad and Simone don’t even speak to each other.

Someone’s husand is a “BIG ASS B*TCH”!

All the women were in separate groups but they finally get together outside. Lake and Contessa speak but Quad stays silent. Jackie soon brings up the podcast which sparks Mariah to confront Jackie… stating she’s glad she knows who Jackie really is now.

In her confessional, Jackie says she was just repeating what was already said so she doesn’t know why Mariah is upset.

On the husband front, Eugene says how proud he is of Damon for opening his own center. He also reveals that Dr. Damon was the first person to give him a job when he moved to Atlanta. Toya (in a discussion with the ladies) also revealed that Dr. Daman helped pay for their wedding.







Meanwhile, Simone and Heavenly hash out their prior beef and Simone says she felt betrayed during the twitter beef because she had confided with Heavenly about Cecil being unemployed.

Heavenly says it was “b*tch sh*t” for Cecil to tweet about her in the first place and that men need to stay out of women’s business. Contessa says that if the husbands are going to do this, she can call them b*tches.

Mariah then brings up the fact that Contessa’s husband inserted himself in women’s drama when he clashed with Simone. Toya agrees and says Eugene would never fight with b*tches to which Contessa responds that Toya’s husband is the definition of “b*tch* stating he’s “literally a big a*s b*tch.”

Oddly enough… Toya keeps her cool but decides to leave early.

It seems season 7 is already off to an explosive start!

What did you think about the season 7 premiere of Married to Medicine?