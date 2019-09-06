The legendary Xscape (LaTocha Scott, Kandi Burruss, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, Tamika Scott) poses on the red carpet of the 4th Annual Black Music Honors, which were taped live at Atlanta’s Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre last night (September 5).

The awards show, hosted by funnyman, Rickey Smiley and singer/actress LeToya Luckett, acknowledged legendary artists who have made a significant contribution to African American music, such as Freddie Jackson, Xscape, Yolanda Adams, and Arrested Development.

Attendees included: Grant Hill, Tamia, Porsha Williams, Kelly Price, Keke Wyatt, Tevin Campbell, Q. Parker, Sharlinda Parker, Naughty By Nature and many more.

Check out photos from the red carpet below…

Hosts Ricky Smiley & LaToya Luckett strike a pose

Grant Hill and Tamia







Arrested Development

Naughty By Nature

Actor TC Carson

Kelly Price







Tevin Campbell

Yolanda Adams, Porsha Williams, Kandi Burruss

Keke Wyatt

Rashan Ali, Quad Webb, Trina Braxton (TV One’s Sister Circle)

Freddie Jackson

The Black Music Honors is set to air in broadcast syndication September 14 – October 20, 2019 and on Bounce TV October 20, 2019 at 12PM EDT.

PHOTOS: Michael Walker/UmeekImages