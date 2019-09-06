Award-Winning songstress Tweet poses with her award as sh was honored during the 8th annual Pure Heat Community Festival during Atlanta’s Black Gay Pride Weekend on Sunday (September 1st).

The free LGBT+ event, held at Atlanta’s Piedmont Park was referred to as a free “day of unity” as thousands gathered for a day filled with live celebrity and local performers, entertainment, educational forums, prizes & giveaways.

In addition to Tweet, this year’s festival honorees included actress Angelica Ross (“POSE” on FX), AARP’s Hillary Thomas, Georgia State Rep. Park Cannon and style guru Japan.

Notable guests in attendance included Derek Jae (“Fashion Queens”), Jack Mizrahi (“Pose”), Ms. Poo (“Love & Hip Hop”), Crystal Fox (“Tyler Perry’s The Haves and the Have Nots”), Shay Johnson (“Love & Hip Hop”), Cliff Vmir (BET), Paula Campbell, Veronica Vega and more.

Photos + more details below…

Bishop OC Allen, Tweet and Rashad

The event was hosted by Bishop Oliver Clyde Allen III, Rashad Burgess, Avian Watson, Melissa “DJ M” Scott, Julius “JuJu” James and Vaughn Alvarez, the Pure Heat Community Festival is a front seat into a spectacular gathering of minority LGBTQ people and their allies in the heart of Atlanta.

Stacey Abrams also made her festival debut with empowering words for the LGBTQI++ community as part of her “Fair Fight 2020” campaign.

Tweet aka the “Southern Hummingbird,” received the 2019 Legacy Award. The superstar songstress is best known for her debut solo single, “Oops (Oh My)”, a song about self-loving and appreciation – produced by Timbaland featuring guest vocals by Missy Elliott.

Tweet poses with Shay “Buckeey” Johnson

Tweet has released three solo albums – including the most recent self-titled project, Charlene, via Entertainment One. As an actress, Tweet has appeared in the Billie Woodruff directed motion picture, Honey, and has also appeared in the sitcom The Parkers.

Derek Jae







Jack Mizrahi, Japan and Angelica Ross

Pooh (LHHATL) twerks

Veronica Vega onstage







Vision Community Foundation deputy director Avian Watson.

“The Pure Heat Community Festival is honored that the city of Atlanta welcomed us back for an 8th year. It is our goal to create a safe, fun, family environment for all. We take pride in honoring trailblazers like Angelica Ross and Tweet.” – Avian Watson

The Pure Heat Community Festival in partnership with the Vision Community Foundation, will donate a portion of proceeds from the annual festival to benefit homeless LGBT youth and those impacted by HIV/AIDS.