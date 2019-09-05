Kenya Moore of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is reportedly struggling with the pressures of being a single mother.

The “newly wedded” mother of one is rumored to have had a breakdown while filming a scene during season 12 with her adorable daughter Brooklyn Daly.

Apparently Kenya’s “husband,” Marc Daly has been an absentee parent, forcing the former beauty queen to resume her role as head of her Atlanta household, while also struggling with being a new mom.

According to Radar Online, Kenya “had a meltdown” during filming. An insider revealed to the gossip source that Moore “is really struggling being basically a single mom” since her husband, Marc Daly, works so much in New York City.

The scene will reportedly unfold during season 12 of the popular reality show as the source reveals that Kenya broke under the pressure of raising her child all alone.

“She said on camera how much she was having to deal with, and the pressure was really intense. She was in crisis mode and really broke down while filming; it was intense.” “Kenya feels like she is doing all of the parenting in the relationship, and it is overwhelming for her,” the source told Radar.

As I exclusively reported, Kenya’s peach was snatched after season 10 when she refused to share her marriage with Marc with the Bravo cameras. Daly has been adamant that he has no desire to appear in front of the camera but he’s reportedly been open to assisting Kenya on occasion.

“Marc has only been to Atlanta a few times to film with Kenya and the baby, but he doesn’t live there and he isn’t there full-time,” the source continued. “Kenya is in a long distance relationship and that is hard as a mom, as a wife, and as someone on a reality show.”

I tried to tell y’all Marc was merely Kenya’s sperm donor but y’all wouldn’t believe me.

Brooklyn’s name should probably be “Barbados” but I digress.

What are your thoughts about Kenya’s reported struggles with “single motherhood”?

