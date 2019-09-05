Sep, 5 2019 | Written by ATLien
Christopher “Ludacris” Bridges held several events for his annual Luda-Day extravaganza and there were celebrity-packed events the entire Labor Day weekend.
On Saturday (Aug 31), the popular entertainer partnered with actress Megan Good to host the “House of Pepsi” day party at Elleven45.
Celebrity guests included: Lance Gross, Gloria Govan, Mack Wilds, Michael Rainey Jr. and more.
Photos below…
Megan was all smiles as she arrived with bodyguard in tow.
Megan Good
Ludacris
Lance Gross
Mack Wilds
Michael Rainey Jr. (aka Tariq from Power) poses with Lace Gross, Guest, Gloria Govan, Megan Good & Mack Wild
Who dis?
PHOTOS: Prince Williams/ATLPics
Related Posts
- LudaDay Weekend 2015: Ludacris, Usher, Gabrielle Union, D. Wade & More Attend Celebrity Bowling Tournament… [PHOTOS]
- Jeezy Hosts ‘Super Brunch’ w/ Rick Ross, T.I., Ludacris, Fabolous, Trey Songz, DJ Envy and More… (PHOTOS)
- Club Shots: Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx & More Party During Ludacris’ ‘Luda-Day’ Weekend… (PHOTOS)
- Nene Leakes, Marlo Hampton, Larenz Tate & More Attend ‘LudaDay’ Weekend Celebrity Bowling Event… (PHOTOS)
- #TheAPod B.o.B. ‘Throwback’ ft. Chris Brown + New Music From Beyonce, Ashanti & More…
In Atlanta Gossip,News Christopher "Ludacris" Bridges, Gloria Govan, Jr., Lance Gross, Ludacris, LudaDay Weekend, Mack Wilds, Megan Good, Michael Rainey, Power