Christopher “Ludacris” Bridges held several events for his annual Luda-Day extravaganza and there were celebrity-packed events the entire Labor Day weekend.

On Saturday (Aug 31), the popular entertainer partnered with actress Megan Good to host the “House of Pepsi” day party at Elleven45.

Celebrity guests included: Lance Gross, Gloria Govan, Mack Wilds, Michael Rainey Jr. and more.

Megan was all smiles as she arrived with bodyguard in tow.

Megan Good







Ludacris

Lance Gross

Mack Wilds

Michael Rainey Jr. (aka Tariq from Power) poses with Lace Gross, Guest, Gloria Govan, Megan Good & Mack Wild







PHOTOS: Prince Williams/ATLPics