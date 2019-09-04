Ooooh chile… Malik Yoba’s skeletons are all tumbling out of the closet this week.

The actor has received quite a bit of free press after “coming out” on Instagram with details of his sexual proclivities and it seems he’s loving all of the chatter.

With Yoba’s “trans-attracted” confession came quite a bit of backlash aimed towards his family as he claims his children are getting harassed by trolls. Meanwhile, his ex-wife and mother of his kids has hit the net to chastise the actor for not being gracious enough to warn them that a storm was coming.

Details below…

Terry Vega, the mother of Yoba’s two youngest children, Dena, now 18, and Josiah, now 17 is furious at Yoba for not preparing his kids for what must have been shocking news.

While Vega, whose IG name is @terry1andonly, acknowledges she was quite aware of Yoba’s current trans relationship, she’s upset that he didn’t consider how his children would feel about the news.







Why did you NOT have a conversation with our children and wait till last night to text our 1st born with this info. Yet you were preparing your Public months ago on IG! Our children support you and keep so much a secret of what really goes down with our family dynamic. I asked to meet you over a month ago and you have yet to make time. So here I am !! If you know better then do better! Family is first over ALL.

But wait… there’s more!

In addition to Yoba’s ex-wife’s statements, a trans woman by the name of Mariah Lopez Ebony has come forth to accuse the actor of soliciting her services when she was 13 and again at age 16, blasting Yoba for confusing his love of trans women to predatory behavior.







Meanwhile, Malik has hit the net to respond to the accusations with a freestyle rap, stating that it’s all rumors and gossip: