Former ‘The Game’ Actor Hosea Chanchez Reveals He Was Molested As A Teen By A Friend’s Father…

Actor and director Hosea Chanchez recently shared a heartbreaking story about his past.

Chanchez, best known for his role as “Malik” on BET’s The Game, opened up about a traumatizing incident in his youth as he revealed in a lengthy Instagram post that he was molested at the age of 14.

In the post dated Tuesday (Sept. 3), the actor shared a photo from his high school homecoming when he was 15 years old along with a caption that explained how fear kept him from speaking out back then after a friend’s father molested him and threatened him if he told anyone. Details below…

He goes on to share several pages of his truth, and goes into detail about how a predator won his trust and stole his innocence.

The actor, who most recently appeared in episodes of All American and Black Lightning, claimed that the father of one of his friends would insist on driving him home. While they were alone in the car, the actor said the adult would often make inappropriate comments about his genitalia.







Chanchez, the child of a single mother, said he viewed the older man as a father figure. “He would always tell me I was like his other son, so I can trust he’s always looking for me,” he said. “Further building my trust and commitment to his predatory agenda.”







For the record, Chanchez also names his abuser and calls him out for his predatory behavior.

Salute to Hosea Chanchez for speaking his truth. I pray that his publicizing his story brings him some peace.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can seek help by calling the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800-656-HOPE (4673).

