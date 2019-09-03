Malik Yoba Wants You To Know He’s Attracted Transgender Women + Responds to Backlash… (VIDEO)

Actor Malik Yoba has been a hot topic over the weekend after making a “confession” of sorts about his sexual preference.
[FLASHBACK: Where Are They Now? Malik Yoba Dragged for Wearing Drag on Broadway (VIDEO)]
Yoba revealed in a lengthy instagram post that he’s as a “straight” man who is attracted to transgender women and his statement sparked a slew of debates about what is actually considered “straight.”
Details + video commentary below…
In his initial Instagram post, the actor, who is best known from his roles on New York Undercover, Empire and some of your favorite Tyler Perry movies, shared his thoughts about love and attraction.
“I love ALL women AND count MYSELF among those that find themselves trans attracted and I too have felt the self imposed shame that comes with that truth but it’s time to speak up.
It is NOT about GENITALIA OR SEX but about attraction to the soul and humanity of an individual.”
The post was sparked by a video of men bullying a man who said he had sex with a trans woman.
View this post on Instagram
ATTENTION BLACK AND ALL MEN!!! THIS IS NOT OK!!!!! This video is another heartbreaking example of the homophobia, transphobia hatred and hypocrisy WE as black folks, BLACK MEN in particular have to NAME , FACE and CALL OUT and do the work to heal!!! THIS IS EXACTLY WHY I WILL BE AT @transmarchondc ????hosting a workshop called LOVE + TRAUMA: The Trans Experience on Sept 27 2019 ( details TBD ) His name was Maurice “Reese” Willoughby, a 20 yr old baby who killed himself from an apparent drug overdose after his girlfriend left him due to abuse. Clearly as evidenced in this video this young man was confident in his choice to love who he loved but the uninformed young men around him haven’t been taught BY US that love is love and acceptance of Trans love is ok and bullying has nothing to do with masculinity or HETEROSEXUAL behavior. Ultimately his mental and emotional health was not intact enough and the fragility of his life as he saw it was too much to bear. Often times this type of shame and ridicule can lead to the murders of women of the trans experience . NOT OK!! Clearly he didn’t get the support of his peers who think that toxicity = masculinity and humanity. That being a “real man” means we must disrespect and demean those that FIND themselves attracted to women of the trans experience. The fact that he was trans attracted presumably meant that he had no safe space to go to find the support he needed to learn to navigate love of a woman of the trans experience in a world that constantly tells you you’re wrong. TRANS PEOPLE DESERVE LOVE AND RESPECT AS DO THOSE OF US THAT LOVE THEM!! I love ALL women AND count MYSELF among those that find themselves trans attracted and I too have felt the self imposed shame that comes with that truth but it’s time to speak up. It is NOT about GENITALIA OR SEX but about attraction to the soul and humanity of an individual and often the beauty that is in the courage and conviction to live ones truth! As a self identified cis heterosexual man I too am learning what it means to be trans attracted. Many of us famous and otherwise that have struggled with accepting our attraction so we do NOTHING. This MUST change ??
The man in the video, Maurice “Reese” Willoughby, is a 20-year-old who recently killed himself via a drug overdose after his trans-girlfriend left him. Yoba shared his own story of being shamed about his preferences in his IG message, directing his rant towards other Black men.
ATTENTION BLACK AND ALL MEN!!! THIS IS NOT OK!!!!! This video is another heartbreaking example of the homophobia, transphobia hatred and hypocrisy WE as black folks, BLACK MEN in particular have to NAME , FACE and CALL OUT and do the work to heal!!!
Yoba has encountered quite a bit of backlash after the post, with many expressing their own thoughts about him proclaiming to be “straight” while admitting to being attracted specifically to male to female transgenders.
Many have flat out accused Yoba of being an “undercover” gay male. The backlash even forced Yoba to return to the net with a second statement claiming that his kids are even getting foul messages after his announcement.
“Just because you don’t understand something does not make it wrong,” the actor told the trolls who are harassing his kids.
View this post on Instagram
Happy Labor Day Fam!! ??? Thank you all who have reached out to me with love and support over the last 24 hours. Thank you @bet and all others who have spread this message of hope that it is ok to be who the FUCK you are no matter what other ppl say as long as you ain’t hurting nobody. Fear and shame should not be our gods. Freedom and love of all of HUMAN-ity should be the order of the day! SEE YOU IN DC FOR @transmarchondc AND Love + Trauma : The Trans Experience. Go to site for all upcoming details ????????
Meanwhile, Malik encourages his followers to join him for the transgender march on Washington in three weeks.
“September 27, 28, Washington DC, the trans visibility march in DC, I will be there doing my ‘Love and Trauma workshop: The Trans Experience.’
I invite you all to join.”