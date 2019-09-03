Malik Yoba Wants You To Know He’s Attracted Transgender Women + Responds to Backlash… (VIDEO)

Actor Malik Yoba has been a hot topic over the weekend after making a “confession” of sorts about his sexual preference.

Yoba revealed in a lengthy instagram post that he’s as a “straight” man who is attracted to transgender women and his statement sparked a slew of debates about what is actually considered “straight.”

Details + video commentary below…

In his initial Instagram post, the actor, who is best known from his roles on New York Undercover, Empire and some of your favorite Tyler Perry movies, shared his thoughts about love and attraction.

“I love ALL women AND count MYSELF among those that find themselves trans attracted and I too have felt the self imposed shame that comes with that truth but it’s time to speak up. It is NOT about GENITALIA OR SEX but about attraction to the soul and humanity of an individual.”

The post was sparked by a video of men bullying a man who said he had sex with a trans woman.

The man in the video, Maurice “Reese” Willoughby, is a 20-year-old who recently killed himself via a drug overdose after his trans-girlfriend left him. Yoba shared his own story of being shamed about his preferences in his IG message, directing his rant towards other Black men.

ATTENTION BLACK AND ALL MEN!!! THIS IS NOT OK!!!!! This video is another heartbreaking example of the homophobia, transphobia hatred and hypocrisy WE as black folks, BLACK MEN in particular have to NAME , FACE and CALL OUT and do the work to heal!!!







Yoba has encountered quite a bit of backlash after the post, with many expressing their own thoughts about him proclaiming to be “straight” while admitting to being attracted specifically to male to female transgenders.

Many have flat out accused Yoba of being an “undercover” gay male. The backlash even forced Yoba to return to the net with a second statement claiming that his kids are even getting foul messages after his announcement.

“Just because you don’t understand something does not make it wrong,” the actor told the trolls who are harassing his kids.

Meanwhile, Malik encourages his followers to join him for the transgender march on Washington in three weeks.

“September 27, 28, Washington DC, the trans visibility march in DC, I will be there doing my ‘Love and Trauma workshop: The Trans Experience.’ I invite you all to join.”