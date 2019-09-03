Faith “Judge Faith” Jenkins and singer Kenny Lattimore recently announced their engagement, and most folks didn’t even know they were dating.

The 42-year-old former tv judge who is putting her real life law degree & judge job to work on BET’s “Murder In The Thirst,” recently shared the good news via instagram, stating how much she loves her 49-year-old husband-to-be.

Many of you know @kennylattimore as an incredibly talented vocalist and while I couldn’t be more proud of his legendary work as an artist — to me (and all who know him personally) —- it’s who he is on the inside that makes him a star. His beautiful spirit has captured my heart.

Jenkins gushed about the "For You" singer saying he "showed me the essence & integrity of true love" and said he's "an amazing dad." (Lattimore has a 16-year-old son he shares with ex-wife & singer Chante Moore, Kenny Jr.).







In a section of the post written directly to her husband-to-be, she states:

Kenny: you are one of the kindest, most genuine souls on the planet. I’ve never met anyone like you. In a world where I was told my standards were too high, you came in my life from day one & exceeded them all! You made me thankful that I refused to settle. You showed me the essence & integrity of true love. The first time you took me by the hand to lead us in prayer I knew this would be different. And I was right. (just remember, I’m always right ?) You embody all I’ve ever wanted in a life partner. And on top of it all you’re an amazing dad. My husband to be… I always knew you existed

Jenkins revealed that she and Lattimore did pre-engagement counseling with their Pastor and also thanked Devon Franklin & Megan Good for their book “The Wait” as well.

THANK YOU: Pastor Brian for our pre-engagement counseling (‘The Meaning of Marriage’ was an awesome read!); @Devonfranklin for you & Megan’s leadership with #TheWait (Devon we’re so happy about your role at our wedding!); @aaronlindsey (we love you! More to say about Aaron soon :)); & our family & friends for your prayers & support. ??

Kenny re-posted the same pic and shared his own special message to his bride-to-be:

She said yes! ? I’m happy to share the exciting news about our engagement today! My fiancée @judgefaithjenkins is known to many of you as the beauty with (a whole lot of) brains. She is indeed that & much more!? ? Faith, I am forever grateful to God for His faithfulness in sending me you. To say you are the total package is a vast understatement. You are powerful and passionate about life and yet your presence brings me so much peace. Your drive and ambition never cease to amaze me and your heart is filled with love & empathy for others. Everything you do on and off tv is done with dignity and grace – it’s why you’re an inspiration to so many, including me. I posted my song “Deserve” last week as it says everything about us that I feel. “We have something so rare … you don’t deserve the wait any longer. I’m ready to make you mine forever.” ? ? I’m honored you said YES to our forever! ? ? A special thank you to Aaron & Adrian Lindsey, Pastor Brian for our pre-engagement counseling, @Devonfranklin for you & Megan’s friendship and leadership with #TheWait, Jaumel Farley (for helping with my proposal surprise) & our family & friends for your tremendous support.

Congrats to the happy couple!