NEW COUPLE ALERT!!! Jeezy & Jennie Mai Are Officially Dating… (PHOTOS)

NEWSFLASH!!! Jeezy aka The Snowman and The Real’s Jennie Mai are officially dating.

The couple attended Jeezy’s inaugural SnoBall Gala last week, which was held to raise funds for the rapper’s non-profit, Street Dreamz Foundation.

Mai wore a white dress that exposed her left leg for the gala, while Jeezy looked dapper with a black-and-white suit and bowtie. The new power couple walked in arm in arm and definitely raised a few eyebrows and now they have confirmed to several outlets they are officially dating.

People magazine confirmed speculations recently as they reported that “Mai, 40, supported her man, 41, from the audience as he received his second Phoenix Award for his contributions to Atlanta’s youth — and to celebrate the release of his latest album, TM 104: Legend of the Snowman”.

Romance rumors have been swirling about Mai and Jeezy ever since Malika Huq shared a group photo back in January of them together alongside herself and boyfriend O.T. Genasis, plus Lori Harvey and singer Trey Songz before she moved on to Diddy.







The speculations were put to rest since many assumed that Jeezy was still engaged to his young daughter’s mother, whom he proposed to back in 2016

Whatever the case, Jennie publicly claimed her man earlier this year on an episode of The Real where she revealed to the audience and her co-hosts that while they didn’t label the relationship, she’d been spending a lot of quality time with the rapper:

“Jeezy and I hang out. He’s very special to me, so we don’t really have a label to define what it is we’re doing. We’re just having a good time together.”

What are your thoughts about Jeezy & Jennie going public with their relationship?

Congrats to the new couple.

PHOTOS: Will Cotton/PEOPLE