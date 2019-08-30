Actress Garcelle Beauvais is joining the upcoming 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Garcelle, best known for her role as Francesca “Fancy” Monroe on The WB television sitcom, The Jamie Foxx Show, which ran from 1996 to 2001, will be the franchises very first woman of color in it’s 10 year history.

More details below…

Bravo announced the news via a press release yesterday (August 29) that included a cast photo of the actress along with a statement that indicates Beauvais is embracing the fact that she’s breaking barriers for the franchise:

I am excited and proud to be joining the cast of such a wildly popular and beloved show like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. As a working actor who has been in the industry for some time, it’s exhilarating to have the opportunity to delve into a new chapter in the entertainment spectrum. As the first African American Housewife in the Beverly Hills franchise, I am honored and humbled by this awesome opportunity to exemplify the fact that Black Girl Magic lives and thrives in every zip code!”







Already being intimately familiar with the spotlight of Hollywood, my journey of successes and trials has already been chronicled and shared with my many loyal supporters around the world. The continual encouragement, support and yes, even at times, criticism, have helped make me the dynamic woman I am today. I’m excited to share the many ongoing daily surprises, laughs and joys of being a working mother in today’s crazy world. The hustle is R-E-A-L! No games, all heart and a little dash of fashion-filled sass is what you’ll get when you step into my sphere…and I wouldn’t have it any other way!

She continues:

Beauvais is no stranger to conflict. The actress was the subject of tabloid headlines back in 2010 when she exposed her then-husband Michael Nilon’s alleged affair in a mass email to his colleagues at Creative Artists Agency.

The couple, who share two kids, finalized their divorce a year later.

It will definitely be interesting to see how Bauvais fits in with the ladies on RHOBH.

What are your thoughts about Garcelle Bauvais joining Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?