Richard Pryor Reportedly Ordered “HIT” on Paul Mooney For Violating Son, Wife & Son Confirm Reports… (VIDEO)

There’s been a lot of chatter online this week about the late great comedian Richard Pryor and it’s getting juicer by the day!

One of Pryor’s former bodyguards did an interview claiming the legendary funnyman ended his friendship with fellow comedic legend Paul Mooney after discovering Paul slept with his son.

After days of speculation (and a denial from Mooney), Pryor’s wife and son both have confirmed the story.

In an interview with Comedy Hype, Rashon Kahn (Richard Pryor’s former bodyguard) claims that Pryor was planning to put a $1 million bounty on Paul Mooney’s head after finding out he violated his young son.

Rashon Kahn, who is currently promoting his tell all book," Everything Wasn't Funny," claims that the only thing that saved Paul was Richard accidentally setting himself on fire during a crack binge.







The video has since gone viral and sparked a huge debate after a fan posted part of the interview on Twitter with a comment that Richard wanted Paul Mooney killed for sleeping with his “underaged” son and Jennifer Lee Pryor confirmed that the claims were true. She also said and that Richard Jr. told everyone about the incident at the repast following his father’s funeral.

Jennifer Pryor continued her dialogue with fans, as they inquired about specific dates to confirm the ages of all involved.







Mooney has come forward to deny the claims through a brief statement from his publicist, stating:

There is no validity to Rashon Kahn’s statement as it relates to Mr. Paul Mooney.

Meanwhile, Richard Pryor, Jr. has also confirmed that he was just a teen when SOMETHING happened but he wouldn’t elaborate.

TMZ caught up with the comedian’s namesake son out in the streets and inquired about the story, asking if there was any truth to claims that he and Paul Mooney had a sexual relationship in the 80’s. Pryor responded affirmatively, stating:

Whatever happened in my life, it happened when I was young. Way before the 80’s.”

When asked if the relationship was consensual, Pryor, Jr. states:

“How can any relationship be consensual if I was a teenager.”

Looks like there may be some skeletons falling out of Mooney’s closet.

What are your thoughts about this Pryor/Mooney situation?