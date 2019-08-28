Richard Pryor Reportedly Ordered “HIT” on Paul Mooney For Violating Son, Wife & Son Confirm Reports… (VIDEO)

One of Pryor’s former bodyguards did an interview claiming the legendary funnyman ended his friendship with fellow comedic legend Paul Mooney after discovering Paul slept with his son.
After days of speculation (and a denial from Mooney), Pryor’s wife and son both have confirmed the story.
Details + video of the accusation below…
In an interview with Comedy Hype, Rashon Kahn (Richard Pryor’s former bodyguard) claims that Pryor was planning to put a $1 million bounty on Paul Mooney’s head after finding out he violated his young son.
Jennifer Pryor continued her dialogue with fans, as they inquired about specific dates to confirm the ages of all involved.
Mooney has come forward to deny the claims through a brief statement from his publicist, stating:
There is no validity to Rashon Kahn’s statement as it relates to Mr. Paul Mooney.
Meanwhile, Richard Pryor, Jr. has also confirmed that he was just a teen when SOMETHING happened but he wouldn’t elaborate.
TMZ caught up with the comedian’s namesake son out in the streets and inquired about the story, asking if there was any truth to claims that he and Paul Mooney had a sexual relationship in the 80’s. Pryor responded affirmatively, stating:
Whatever happened in my life, it happened when I was young. Way before the 80’s.”
When asked if the relationship was consensual, Pryor, Jr. states:
“How can any relationship be consensual if I was a teenager.”
Looks like there may be some skeletons falling out of Mooney’s closet.