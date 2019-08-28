Keep Track! Future’s 6th Baby Mama Reveals There’s a 7th… (PHOTOS)

NEWSFLASH!!! Future has added not now but TWO more kids to his growing team.

The popular entertainer, who has often made headlines for his baby mama drama is in the news again with the newest member of the extended family.

As previously reported, Eliza Reign gave birth to Future’s 6th child earlier this year (click HERE if you missed that) and now she’s slapped the rapper with a paternity case.

But wait… that’s not all! The new mom has also spilled tea about another baby (#7) that arrived AFTER hers.

Details below…

Eliza Seraphin recently filed legal docucments in Broward County, Florida alleging Future is the father of her 4-month-old girl.

According to docs obtained by TMZ, Seraphin — known to her 320k Instagram followers as Eliza Reign — claims Future ghosted her ever since she gave birth on April 19.

She wants a judge to declare Future the baby daddy and make him ante up child support. Eliza wants the child support retroactively and she wants Hizzoner to tack on hospital expenses she incurred during pregnancy.

Meanwhile, Eliza has hit the net to refute that she carried Future’s baby for a check and in doing so revealed that there’s also another baby mama on board.







If what Eliza Reign is saying is true, Future has a 7th (yes, SEVENTH) child also by someone by the name of Cindy Renae. That woman has been posting images of a 1 month old son named “Legend Ary”.







If you’ve been keeping track, Baby Legend would make the popular entertainer’s 5th son (that we know of). He has sons with Ciara, Jessica Smith, Brittni Mealy, and Joie Chavis as well as daughters by India J and Eliza Reign.

Future has yet to comment on his latest baby mama saga.