NEWFLASH!!! Bobby Brown is NOT in critical condition after suffering from a car accident.

Bobby’s sister, Leolah Brown posted “fake news” on social media yesterday that claimed her brother was hit by a speeding car that fled the scene.

The singer has issued an official statement denying his sister’s report.

Details below…

Bobby Brown‘s sister Leolah Brown Muhammad took to social media on Sunday, August 25 to share disturbing claims that her brother was hit by a speeding car and was left with many broken bones.

What’s more, Leolah claims that the driver hit Bobby with the intention of killing him.

Multiple family members, including Tommy Brown and Carolyn Brown said the incident never occurred and now after the news has gone viral, Bobby has issued a statement through his attorney denying it ever happened.







Bobby’s attorney Christopher Brown issued a statement to The Blast which reads:

“There are reports circulating that Bobby Brown was hit by a car over the weekend and substantially injured both his legs. The reports are false and Bobby Brown was in Los Angeles enjoying time with his family this weekend.” He continues, “Mr. Brown was not struck by a vehicle over the weekend and statements from Leolah Brown to the contrary are fake news.”

It is unclear why Leolah attempted to spread false information about the R&B legend but she and her brother have been battling for a while now. Back in November, Leolah blasted Bobby and his wife, Alicia, claiming they were using the Bobbi Kristina Serenity House to turn a profit on his daughter’s death (click HERE if you missed that).

What are your thoughts about Bobby’s sister Leolah spreading this fake news about her brother?