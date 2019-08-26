Welp… it seems the blond wig crew have reunited!

Talk show maven Wendy Williams is out living her best life since dropping her husband and now she’s making amends with some of the people she hurt while she was hurting.

Nene Leakes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta was offended by Williams’ on-air commentary a few years back and they’ve been battling ever since.

[FLASHBACK: Shots FIRED! Nene Leakes Sends Message to Wendy Williams…]

Well apparently the “war” is over between two of the world’s shadiest women.

Details below…

For those of you who may have forgotten, Wendy Williams and Nene Leakes have been like clash of the titans for years now.

The beef started at least four years ago, when the Atlanta OG housewife got word that Wendy Williams made a snarky comment about her financial status during The Wendy Show’s “Hot Topics” segment.







Over the years, they have even clashed in person and back in 2015 at the Atlanta Expo, Wendy’s then-husband Kevin Hunter, was a key figure in some drama between the two powerful women.

[FLASHBACK: NEW DETAILS EMERGE REGARDING WENDY WILLIAMS & NENE LEAKES’ WOMEN’S EXPO BATTLE!]

Whatever the case, the blond bombshells have decided to dead the “beef” and let bygones be bygones. Nene shared the good news via IG, stating:

“When you get the call that says…’Sis, let’s get off the bulls–t and get on some real s–t. OVERCOMING.’ (I’m just saying it how it was said) This nite right here, was a movie!” Nene shared on Instagram about how she and Wendy buried their beef. “No, No you don’t understand, A REAL MOVIE. [Wendy] LISTEN, every week I get a call from someone advocating for this to happen. IT HAPPENED! [Publicist Ernest Dukes] you did dat.”

Wendy also shared a photo of her with the RHOA star on Instagram, writing, “Why is REAL life soo funny?! Renewed girls are the best time!”

Awwww…. I’m so glad they made up!