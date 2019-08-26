OPEN POST: #RHOA Kandi Burruss Dragged For Asking For Cash App Donations…

You’re never too rich for a random cash app… or are you?

Fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss are in their feelings after The Grammy Award winning songwriter hit social media with a birthday donation request for her daughter, Riley but Burruss is unapologetic.

Riley recently celebrated her 17th birthday and as most people do these days, she shared her CashApp tag on Instagram asking fans to show some love for her bornday, stating: “It’s my birthday everyone! Show me some love!” She also edited it to note that her mom is the own with money… not her.

Kandi also re-shared the post via her IG stories…

Welp… Kandi and Riley both caught a ton of backlash and fans proceeded to drag them across the internet for being rich & greedy. The conversation moved from Instagram all the way over the “Black Twitter” where they snatched Kandi’s wig (and her edges)…







After receiving a ton of online backlash, Kandi decided to GIVE BACK to her fans instead of asking for donations. In flipping the script, she and her daughter are offering to send one lucky fan $500.