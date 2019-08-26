Shekinah Jo of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta and Tommie Lee shared a photo op during Zone 6 day in Atlanta recently but you won’t see them on the small screen together anytime soon.

Tommie, who has been going through a series of legal battles after an incident at her daughter’s school (click HERE if you missed that), recently announced that she’s NEVER returning to the popular docs-drama.

Details below…

Tommie hit her instagram stories recently to share her feelings about the show, stating that she's happier without it.







Back in June, Tommie Lee barely avoided prison time after pleaded guilty to one count of cruelty to children in the first degree, three counts of simple battery, family violence, and one count of disrupting public school.

The judge gave her 10 years, but none of them will be served in prison. Instead, Tommie was ordered to complete a residential recovery program and 12 months of successful aftercare with licensed doctors.

Cleary she has way more to worry about than being on tv.