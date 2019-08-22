An actress who paid roughly $2,000 for two billboards near Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, finally got a return on her investment!

Racquel Bailey, the woman behind the attention-getting signage has reportedly landed a recurring role in on of Perry’s upcoming BET series.

Details below…

TMZ broke the news that Racquel Bailey’s persistence finally payed off.

“This was my leap of faith,” Bailey told TMZ. “When I put up the billboard, I didn’t know what to expect. I didn’t know what was going to happen!”

Bailey has been cast it Tyler Perry’s upcoming BET series, “Sistas,” that follows the story of a diverse set of black woman who bond over the fact they’re all single.

[READ: Tyler Perry Lands BET Show Focusing on Single Black Women… ]

The women on “Sistas” will bond over “their complicated love lives, careers and friendships” while dealing with the world of “social media and unrealistic relationship goals.”

Although Bailey’s role has yet to be disclosed, KJ Smith, Ebony Obsidian, Mignon Von and Novi Brown have all been cast in the hour-long series that is currently in production in Atlanta.

As previously reported, after Bailey’s billboard’s went viral, Perry responded to the actress in an Instagram post saying she didn’t need to put herself on a billboard to get his attention.

Apparently he was wrong.

“Sistas” is slated to premiere sometime in the fall on BET.

What are your thoughts about the actress landing a gig after her billboard promo?