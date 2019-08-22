Jermaine Dupri Denies Reports Jay-Z Discouraged Him From Signing NFL Deal…

Jermaine Dupri Denies Reports Jay-Z Discouraged Him From Signing NFL Deal…

#RHOA Eva Marcille Explains Why She Changed Daughter’s Last Name + Bio Dad Kevin McCall Responds…

#RHOA Eva Marcille Explains Why She Changed Daughter’s Last Name + Bio Dad Kevin McCall Responds…

#RHOA Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill Aren’t Being Honest About How They Met, Just Ask Claudia Jordan! (RECEIPTS)

#RHOA Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill Aren’t Being Honest About How They Met, Just Ask Claudia Jordan! (RECEIPTS)


Page 1
Page 2
Page 3