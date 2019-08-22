Jermaine Dupri Denies Reports Jay-Z Discouraged Him From Signing NFL Deal…

Jermaine Dupri is clearing the air about recent reports that Jay-Z discouraged him from signing a similar deal with the NFL.

Just few days ago, commentary from Bryan Michael-Cox went viral after he stated during his podcast that his good friend, Jermaine Dupri had received a phone call from Jay-Z advising him not to go into business with the NFL (click HERE if you missed that).

Well, JD is breaking his silence and speaking out about the controversy. The mega producer hit up Big Tigger on Atlanta’s V-103, to refute the story with Bryan-Michael Cox sitting right beside him.

Video below…

In a very AWKWARD interview with Atlanta radio station V-103, Bryan Michael-Cox ad Jermaine Dupris sat down with Big Tigger to break down all of the rumors surrounding Jay-Z allegedly blocking Jermaine from signing a similar NFL Deal.

It seems B.Cox (Bryan-Michael Cox) was forced to eat crow and admit that he shouldn’t have divulged what he knew (or thought he knew) about the deal.

The two friends both admit that they were shocked that the commentary went as far as it did online and neither expected it to become such a huge story.

JD clears the air and disputes B.Cox’s version of the story, explaining:

He and I never had a conversation where he told me, ‘don’t do what you’re doing.’ What our conversation was… ‘you know what side I’m on, I understand what you’re doing.’ That’s what the conversation was.

Bryan-Michael Cox previously claimed that JAY hit up Dupri to advise him against partnering with the league. Funkmaster Flex also said that Dupri told him that JAY discouraged him from working with the NFL.

As you know, the story grew legs after Jay-Z recently announced that he and Roc Nation were partnering with the NFL. JAY, during a press conference, called the deal “an opportunity to strengthen the fabric of communities across America” and the deal has been met with mixed reactions. While some support it, many have called the Brooklyn rapper out for partnering with the league after throwing his weight behind Colin Kaepernick.

Nevertheless, Jermaine apparently doesn’t want any smoke from the NFL OR Jay-Z so he’s clearing his name.

What are your thoughts about Jermaine Dupri’s denial of the story?