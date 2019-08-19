Word on the curb is that Jay-Z discouraged one of his musical peers from a lucrative NFL deal prior to making the move himself.

Jay has been all over the news recently after holding a press conference with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announcing a multi-year partnership with the professional sports league, in which the 49-year-old rapper will consult on the halftime show and work with the league’s activism campaign, Inspire Change.

Well apparently Jermaine Dupri was discussing a similar deal and Mr. Shawn Carter told him it wasn’t a good idea.

Shortly after the news broke about Jay-Z’s deal, Grammy award-winning and songwriter/producer Bryan Michael Cox spilled the tea that Jermaine Dupri had previously been offered a deal similar to Hov’s.

Oddly enough, it’s been revealed today that Jay-Z personally contacted Dupri to tell him to decline the deal (to co-produce the Super Bowl) and now, lo and behold, Jay-Z secured the bag for himself!

“We are talking about a guy who singlehandedly called – he picked up the phone and called Jermaine to tell him not to do it,” said Cox, who added he attended a meeting with Jermaine and the NFL last year to discuss a social injustice campaign. “[JD] took a beating for saying the same shit.”

NY DJ Funkmaster Flex hit Twitter earlier today to confirm the report, stating that he got the news STRAIGHT from the mouth of Jermaine Dupri.

“I JUST GOT OFF THE PHONE WITH JERMAINE DUPRI… HE CONFIRMED THAT WHEN HE WAS WORKING WITH THE NFL LAST YEAR HE DID GET A CALL FROM JAYZ ASKING HIM.. ‘HOW DEEP ARE U IN WITH THE NFL?’ EXPRESSING… ‘THAT MIGHT NOT BE A GOOD IDEA.'”

