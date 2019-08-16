Cynthia Bailey of The Real Housewives of Atlanta recently shared a heartfelt post about the day she met her now fiance’, Mike Hill but she’s not being completely honest.

[READ: Off the Market: Cynthia Bailey & Sportcaster Mike Hill Are Engaged… (PHOTOS)]

Bailey hit the net gushing about the day she met her best friend and how she knew he was “the one” when Steve Harvey introduced them on the show.

Cynthia is either trolling us or rewriting history because the internet already knows that she met Hill well before they appeared on The Steve Harvey Show!

Details below…

Cynthia Bailey recently re-posted a pic describing the moment she met Mike Hill and in the caption, she thanks Steve Harvey for bring him into her life.

“You never know where God is going to show up! This was the day that I met my best friend, and now future husband. In my heart I knew (and Steve knew) that @itsmikehill was THE ONE when I met him, but I was afraid to let go. Afraid to love again. Afraid of being disappointed. Over time, I eventually let go & let God. Now here we are. Thank you all for rooting for us & all your well wishes?? Thank you @iamsteveharveytv. We cannot thank you enough??”

Mike Hill also shared the sentiment, posting the image with the caption:

She knew then, I’m sure! ??#WhenCynthiaMetMike #IGotMyPrize @cynthiabailey10 @iamsteveharveytv

Now I’ve talked about this time and time again on YouTube, so please forgive me if I failed to blawg it, but Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill were very well acquainted with each other prior to their appearance on the Steve Harvey Show.

I hate to be the one to always bring light to the stunts and shows, but I would be remiss if I didn’t point it out AGAIN that Bailey appeared on Mike Hill’s podcast back in January 2018, alongside her former RHOA castmate Claudia Jordan. (Interview starts around the 38:00 min mark)

<

JANUARY 2018 – CYNTHIA BAILEY, MIKE HILL and CLAUDIA JORDAN on the “Unstable’d Podcast”

Oddly enough, Cynthia and Mike were then “introduced” during Steve Harvey’s dating segment in April 2018… several months AFTER they had already met.

APRIL 2018 – Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill on The Steve Harvey Show

Cynthia and Mike acted as if they were complete STRANGERS during the appearance on The Steve Harvey show while it’s clear that they were well acquainted. I would think even if they never hung out socially, that hour long interview would have at least warranted a vague, ‘we’ve met before’ comment.

Hmmm… makes one wonder what else they could be lying about? But I digress.

Whatever the case, Bailey has already been outed for graduating from the Kenya Moore school of fake relationships (click HERE if you missed that), but I certainly HOPE that she’s not publicly pretending with her latest romance.

Look, I’m all for love and marriage, but at least have your “how we met” story together first. Haven’t I taught y’all anything over these past 12 years?!?! The internet keeps receipts… just ask Claudia Jordan.