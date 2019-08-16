Another day, another celebrity’s family drama unfolds online.

This time, it’s singer Brian McKnight who is getting “outed” by his own kids.

When speaking about one’s parent online, most of us heed the old adage of what goes on in the family stays in the family… after all, this person is the reason why you are here, right?

Well, McKinght’s son could clearly care less about keeping family matters private and have hit the net to drag his famous father for abandoning him… And if that wasn’t enough, his sister joined in on the roast!

Details below…

Two kids of singer Brian McKnight are having “One Last Cry” on social media. McKnight’s adult son (Brian McKnight Jr) hit the net last night to let it all out and his sister soon followed, claiming McKnight was an awful father who abandoned them.

Brian McKnight, Jr. shared the image above late last night on Instagram with the following lengthy caption:

And if McKnight’s namesake calling him out isn’t enought… his daughter Bri Mcknight also shared her thoughts, as well as a few flashback photos with her brother.

Brian McKnight has yet to comment publicly about the heartbreaking allegations.

The singer has four children, three of which are from his previous marriage to Julie McKnight. McKnight has since remarried and praises his new wife and his step kids regularly on social media.

OUCH!!! That had to hurt the kids who claim he abandoned them. This is a whole mess!

Meanwhile, the singer has yet to respond to the heartbreaking allegations.