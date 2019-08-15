Trina Address Nicki Minaj Drama! Blasts A&R for ‘Bad Business’ & Speaking Out of Turn… (VIDEO)

NEWSFLASH!!! Trina is not here for all the messy queens who have “inserted themselves” into her business.

Rumors that that were hard feelings between Trina and Nicki Minaj began circulating a few days ago after the head A&R of her Rockstarr Music Group label called Nicki Minaj a “deceiver” and “manipulator.”

The legendary rapstress hit Instagram last night to address reports that drama that has been brewing between she and Minaj and to squash any further conversation about her business matters.

Let me backtrack a second before getting into the meats and potatoes of the drama.

Earlier this week, Reginald Saunders (Trina’s A&R) took to social media to express his disappointment in Nicki Minaj’s “refusal” to appear in a video with Trina while quickly hopping on rising star’s of Meg Thee Stallion’s “Hot Girl Summer” track and video.

In a now deleted posts, Saunders claimed that it wasn’t the first time Nicki “has pulled this stunt.” He went on to say he “can’t get over how fake people can be for a Lil fame, likes and followers.” Saunders’ beef with the Queen rapper is over what he says was a lack of support for Trina’s “BAPS” track, a collaborative song that featured Nicki.

“When everyone tried to warn me I still gave her the benefit of the doubt,” he wrote. “I can’t wait to see how all of this is about to play out because you can’t stop karmas reign, shame on you .. I mostly feel sorry for the #barbs because they have no clue of the deceiver and manipulator their leader is.”

Minaj responded to Saunder’s comments stating, “I have my own schedule… it’s not fair that people don’t understand that. I would never have someone from my team disrespect somebody that has been nothing but real to me.”

Well it didn’t take long for Trina to speak on her own behalf. The popular rapstress hit Instagram LIVE last night to make it crystal clear that she has no beef or ill feelings towards Nicki.

“There is no beef between me and Nicki Minaj,” she said. “There will be no disrespect for Nicki Minaj or nobody else that’s on my album.”

Trina says that Minaj “did her part” and that “it’s up to me and my team to do our part.”

I appreciate each and every artist that took the initiative to be a part of this The One album. Rico Love gave his all for me. Every artist that came out to do this album for me, they didn’t charge me. I appreciate that. Anything else that’s going on within that and around that, let me deal with that.

Trina continues, clearly addressing the A&R that started the drama, stating:

Everybody has an opinion and you’re entitled to that but you’re not going to disrespect nobody… another female rapper. You’re not going to disrespect Nicki Minaj or nobody else that’s on my album because these people did this off my face and my favor. They did it because my relationship with them. I don’t appreciate, I don’t condone, I don’t give the approval for anybody… for no man… stay outta girl sh*t. Don’t come sideways talking about anything that has to do with women’s business. I’m a boss.

She continues…

Everybody else that’s outside of that, keep your fucking mouth shut… all of y’all that are dragging my name thru the mud, dirtying my name, my face, without me saying a word, you can suck my ass through a straw. And I mean that. I’m a real bitch and I don’t play those games. I don’t play those games at all. Period. Everybody knows that. Keep my name out your mouth and have a good fucking night. The One is out now

Trina’s The One album dropped back in June and boasted features from Lil Wayne, Plies, K. Whasserface, DJ Khaled, 2 Chainz, and others.