In honor of Nipsey Hussle’s birthday, Multi-platinum Hip Hop Icon, Trap music pioneer, blockbuster actor and label head Tip “T.I.” Harris unveiled a permanent Nipsey Hussle installation at the Trap Music Museum in Atlanta, on August 13th. Nipsey Hussle was born on August 15th.

The installation was personally curated by Tip with co-curation by Grand Hustle Head of Marketing, James Miller.

Celebrity guests and influencers in attendance included: T.I.’s wife, the award-winning singer-songwriter and television star, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, his children singer-songwriter and tv star Zonnique Pullins, rap and television star’s Domani Harris and King Harris, Grammy award-winning singer Monica, TV star and NY Times best-selling author Toya Wright, actress, singer-songwriter LeToya Luckett, key influencer and TV star Reginae Carter, World Champion Long Drive Golf Pro Marcus Allen, TIG Records label Head Girvan “Fly” Henry, and Dr. Sebi’s daughter naturalist Kellie Bowman.

Details + photos below…

Via press release:

The installation is a 3-piece collaborative labor of respect and admiration for Nipsey with the majestic painting created by BK The Artist featuring blue roses in his beard, along with images of his children, family, Lauren London and the posthumous memorial at the Marathon clothing store.

The bench in the installation, created by Dizzy and Quake, is a take on Nipsey’s Victory Lap album cover while the blue and red jersey was conceived by the Trap Music Museum curation collective.

Zonnique Pullins, Toya Wright and daughter Reginae Carter at the Nipsey Hussle unveiling at Trap Music Museum in Atlanta.

Monica

T.I. Harris poses with Brooklyn artist Brian Kirhagis and Tameka Tiny Harris at the Nipsey Hussle unveiling at Trap Music Museum in Atlanta.

“Based on what Nipsey means to me and the community as a whole, we knew that the art had to be superlative, so I reached out to BK The Artist, whose work I personally collect and the Trap Music Museum collective commissioned Dizzy and Quake. I’m excited about Dizzy and Quake’s creativity and feel that their idea of doing the bench is pretty damn dope,” states Tip.

LaToya Luckett, Zonnique Pullins, Tameka Harris, Toya Wright, Monica Brown and Reginae Carter strike a pose.

Tip poses with sons King (right) and Messiah (center).

PHOTOS: Prince Williams/ATLPics