Lil Nas X’s is making history with Old Town Road!

The catchy song, which beat out Mariah Carey and “Despacito” to become the longest-running No. 1 hit in the history of the Hot 100 chart has now set records on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop songs and Hot rap songs charts, respectively.

“Old Town Road,” which features Billy Ray Cyrus and is spending its 19th week at No. 1, has now surpassed the record set by Drake’s “One Dance” on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop songs chart.

Drake’s track spent 18 weeks at No.1 and this week, Old Town Road marked its 19th week in the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 on both the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts.

On the Hot rap songs chart, the 20-year-old beats the record set by Drake’s “Hotline Bling,” Iggy Azalea’s “Fancy” and Missy Elliott’s “Hot Boyz.” The latter three songs each spent 18 weeks at No.1.

Just last month, Lil Nas X’s viral song became the most successful No. 1 song of all-time when it reached its 17th week at No. 1 on the all-genre Hot 100 chart — Billboard’s main chart for singles — surpassing the 16-week record held by Carey and Boyz II Men’s “One Sweet Day” and Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber’s “Despacito.”