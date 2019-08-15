Legendary comedian Dave Chappelle is back with an all-new stand-up comedy special, Sticks & Stones, his fifth Netflix Original.

Check out the official trailer below…

The Netflix release continues Chappelle’s relationship with the streaming giant, one that’s seen him release multiple comedy specials over the last few years.

Chappelle was the mastermind behind the 2003 sketch comedy hit, The Chappelle Show—one of the highest rated programs on Comedy Central. The show earned three Emmy nominations, but ended abruptly when the star walked away. It went on to become the best-selling TV show in DVD history.

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones, a new Netflix stand-up special, will be released globally on the streaming service Mon. Aug. 26th.