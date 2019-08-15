Tameka Foster-Raymond and her sons have developed a series in honor of black families and her son, Kile Glover, who tragically lost his life July 21, 2012.

Tameka says her son Kile, always dreamed of seeing himself on television and she has created a fictional animated series called ‘THE ODD LIFE OF KILE LYLES’ as a passion project to make Kile’s dreams a reality.

‘THE ODD LIFE OF KILE LYLES’ is a ten episode, 3-D animated series centered around Kile, a young boy living a normal life by day and saving the world before bed-time. Kile and his friends, the viewers, navigate life and it’s challenges together, merging current events with Kile’s majestic world of villains and champions.

Tameka also told me that her youngest son, Naviyd Raymond, will be featured in the series as the voice of Kile.

Foster-Raymond is super excited about the new series and hopes that she can fulfill her son’s vision. Tameka shared that her son’s memory lives on and she’s here to make is dreams a reality.

My son was always fascinated with acting. His dream was to be able to become different characters and see himself and people who look like him on television. For his Seventh birthday, he went to Nickelodeon’s Kid’s Choice Awards and I knew then that I needed to make this dream a reality. It’s our job to live for him, to make sure that his dreams of seeing little boys who look like him and his family on tv a reality. I’m happy to lead the charge in realizing that for Kile. Our super hero.

The projected cost of the animated series is $1.1 M and Foster-Raymond has established an Indiegogo campaign to assist in costs of development.

‘The Odd Life of Kile Lyles’ picks up the baton where animated shows like ‘Little Bill’, and ‘The Proud Family’ left behind and Foster-Raymond hopes that the show carries on the legacy of not only Kile, but Black animation.

To find out more about the project and to support the campaign visit https://igg.me/at/bguUp03YdiI/x/22077384#/ .