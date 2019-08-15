Boo’d Up: Taraji P. Henson And Fiancé Kelvin Hayden Hint At Possible Wedding Date… (PHOTOS)

Love is in the air for Taraji P. Henson!!!

The Empire actress, 48, shared several romantic shots posing with her fiancè, Kelvin Hayden, 46 recently that caught the eye of several of her fans.

Wearing bright printed pants and oversized sunglasses, Taraji and Hayden cuddled up with the wind to their backs as they chilled on a Yacht. “Us on any given Sunday (in the summer in Chicago),” Taraji captioned a series of photos with her fiancé, whom she calls “my baby for life.”

Heson also shared a date in the post that could be a hint to a future wedding date.

Details + more photos of the cute couple below…

Note that Taraji’s caption also ended with a date (4/4/20) that seems to have a special meaning for them. Could that signify their upcoming wedding date? Hmmmmm??

For the record, the Empire actress was originally aiming for a summer 2019 wedding, but decided to push the date back so that she and her future husband could do things on their own terms. During an appearance on The Jimmy Kimmel Show back in November 2018, Taraji explained:

You know what? It’s [the wedding] a ways off. I was pressuring myself because everybody was like, ‘When’s the date? When’s the date?’ And I was like, ‘Wow, when is the date?’ Finally, I was like, ‘You know, I’m in control, we’re in control.’ So, we are going to wait. When we have a date, we will let everyone know. I’ll let the world know!

Perhaps Taraji’s IG post is her way of letting us know that April 20, 2020 is the day!!!

PHOTOS: IG