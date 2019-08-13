Wendy Williams Admits She Knew About Kevin Hunter’s Secret Life: “I knew a lot of things for years”… (VIDEO)

Wendy Williams is coming clean about the details of her husband’s affair.

In a recent interview with Andy Cohen, the talk show maven reveals that her ex, Kevin Hunter’s double life, was certainly no surprise to her.

In fact, Williams admits that she knew years before it was reported in the Daily Mail.

I knew a lot of things for years….But it wasn’t fair to [my son]. You know, I’m not going to grab his hand and flee the scene and move zip codes. You know, now he has to move high schools and stuff life that. He’s just making friends. So now he’s away in college, and the person I am now is very single because he’s not living with me. He goes to school in Miami.

In the interview above with Andy Cohen, Wendy states that she knew about Hunter’s double life, but chose to stay for the sake of her son.