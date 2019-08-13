NEWSFLASH!!! Odell Beckham, Jr. wants the whole world to know that he is absolutely and positively “STRAIGHT”!

Beckham hit his comments section on Instagram after receiving a slew of criticism for posting a questionable ‘thirst trap’ and was quick to correct those of you who feel his target is gay men.

It be a lot of y’all sayin sus and alll the other comments that realllly be a direct reflection of who u are! Im straight! Like beyond it.

Details below…

Beckham posted the image above sporting his underwear with the caption: “Here’s a pic of me and a world class lamp ???? …. @calvinklein #IRL #MyCalvins”

The image quickly caught the eye of 50cent, who called him out with a shady repost…

Many in his comments section questioned his sexuality and even accused the pro-baller of trolling for peen.

Whatever his objective, Beckham decided to hit the comment section to clear up a few things…

lol yallll chilllll mann damnnnn! It be a lot of y’all sayin sus and alll the other comments that realllly be a direct reflection of who u are! Im straight! Like beyond it. If I sit here and defend myself y’all gon say im tryna defend myself , if I sit there and say nothin yalll gon say “seee he didn’t say anything..” I’m good wit me. Which is dumb straightttt… Period. lol I don’t neeed to say this shxt no mooooo! Half y’all girls in these comments. This the last time ima break this shxt down for y’all. And lastly before I got hit the weight room! Much love to everybody out there! Fellas sorry man, gotta get a ? for it! #MyCalvins“

OBJ says stop calling him “sus”!!!