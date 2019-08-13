Peter Thomas Blasts Phaedra Parks For Keeping Kids Away From Apollo Nida… (VIDEO)

Welp… it’s official! Peter Thomas has stepped his nose into grown folks’ business.

Peter hit the net yesterday in defense of his friend Apollo Nida, and in doing so absolutely dragged Phaedra Parks.

For those of you who are lost about this situation, Apollo Nida (or whoever runs his IG) expressed his wish to see his two sons and accused Phaedra Parks of blocking his visitation rights.

Peter has a whole lot to say on behalf of his good friend.

Video below…

In the video above, Thomas states that it’s

I was reading and it says that the time she visited him in jail, it was on Bravo’s dime. She probably wouldn’t have done it if they didn’t force her hand to do it… cause I know how that ish works. That’s really f*cked up! Ain’t no good come from bad deeds. Somebody should holla at her and let her know that. And keeping those boys from seeing their dad is some really f*cked up sh*t. I’m praying for you Apollo. I know that you guys are gonna reunite and those boys are going to love you like you love the hell out of them and you’re going to make a better life for yourself and anything that I can do to help you, my brother, you know I will.

When commenters asked why he didn’t call Phaedra instead of taking it to social media, Thomas states:

I don’t have Phaedra’s number I can’t call her. I wouldn’t want to call her anyway. She spread a lot of rumors and a lot of lies about me so why would I want to call her? I’m cool with Apollo, that’s my dude. He went to jail, while he was in jail we talked all the time. He came home, he hasn’t seen his kids in 3 years. I think it’s effed up… I don’t like females like that by the way. I don’t females that because you’re made at the dude, now you want to use the kids against him. That sh*t is foul to me!

He continues…

Let him see his kids!! Y’all don’t have to like each other, but y’all need to love them kids and depriving the kids from seeing their dad is not good.