T.I. and Teyana Taylor Host Atlanta Screening for “You/Be There”… (PHOTOS + VIDEO)

Aug, 12 2019 | Written by ATLien
Clifford “T.I.” Harris and Teyana Taylor hosted an exclusive screening for “You/Be There” in Atlanta last night.
The event was held at The Gathering Spot in honor of the short film, which was written by the “Rubberband Man” rapper himself and directed by Teyana Taylor.
Check out photos from the event + video trailer below…
T.I. and wife Tiny HarrisTeyana Taylor with husband Iman Shumpert and daughter Junie
Credit: @TIP
T.I. poses with Atlanta radio personality DJ. Greg Street, who hosted the Q&A session after the screening.
T.I.’s two oldest sons, Messiah (right) and Domani (left)Tiny strikes a pose
Teyana Taylor and Lil Duval
PHOTO CREDIT: Michael Walker/Umeek Images
