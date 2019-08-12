T.I. and Teyana Taylor Host Atlanta Screening for “You/Be There”… (PHOTOS + VIDEO)

Clifford “T.I.” Harris and Teyana Taylor hosted an exclusive screening for “You/Be There” in Atlanta last night.

The event was held at The Gathering Spot in honor of the short film, which was written by the “Rubberband Man” rapper himself and directed by Teyana Taylor.

Check out photos from the event + video trailer below…

T.I. and wife Tiny Harris

Teyana Taylor with husband Iman Shumpert and daughter Junie

T.I. poses with Atlanta radio personality DJ. Greg Street, who hosted the Q&A session after the screening.

T.I.’s two oldest sons, Messiah (right) and Domani (left)

Tiny strikes a pose

Teyana Taylor and Lil Duval

PHOTO CREDIT: Michael Walker/Umeek Images