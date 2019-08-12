Apollo Nida Accuses Phaedra Parks of Denying Visitation! “Fathers Have Rights Too!” (EXCLUSIVE DETAILS)

Another day… another battle of the exes and two former reality stars go at it over their children.

Apollo Nida, the ex-husband of Phaedra Parks (formerly of The Real Housewives of Atlanta) is attempting to pick of the pieces after being released from prison, starting with his two sons.

Unfortunately, Parks isn’t onboard with allowing the boys to visit the newly released ex-con.

As previously reported, Nida was released from the Fort Dix Correctional Facility at the end of July and he’s been residing in a halfway house in Philadelphia until the end of his sentence in October.

Nida hit the net last night to vent his frustrations about not being able to see his sons, 9-year-old Ayden Nida and 6-year-old Dylan Nida, stating:

DON’T WORRY ! We will be together soon, No matter what,she can’t keep us apart. The fight will not stop to be a good DAD!!! There’s not a day that goes by I don’t think of the 2 of u. LOVE AND MISS YA SO MUCH.#dayonedad #alwaysbeenthere #fathershaverightstoo

Nida’s post claiming Phaedra is preventing him from seeing their sons, even draw a stunned comment from his pal and fellow former “RHOA” husband Peter Thomas, who stated: “WOW!!!! This went public??? Not good!”

Nida and Parks parted ways and filed for divorce in 2014, the same year that he was sent to prison on charges of conspiring to commit mail, wire and bank fraud.

To refresh your memory, Nida fought for joint legal custody of his sons despite being incarcerated and accused Parks of hiding millions in assets (click HERE if you missed that).

Their split was finally finalized in 2017 after a 3-year court battle and Apollo was awarded JOINT LEGAL CUSTODY of his two sons.

According to my well informed sources, Phaedra has continuously denied requests for visitation despite the court order.

Apollo hasn’t seen his kids since 2016, which was when Phaedra visited the prison on Bravo’s dime during her stint on the popular reality show. He hasn’t seen his sons in years and she till won’t allow them to visit even though he has offered to pay for their travel.

Since that time, sources close to Nida confirm that Phaedra has completely cut her ex out of her boys lives despite his repeated attempts to be a part of their lives. Sources say Parks feels that Apollo “doesn’t have anything” to offer the boys so she’s adamant about keeping them away.

Meanwhile, Phaedra is reportedly still stewing over the fact that she won't be on season 12 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta but perhaps this situation will get her a jumpstart for lucky 13.