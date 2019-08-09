Actress Lala Rochon was spotted all smiles as she attended the premiere of OWN’s “David Makes Man” at NeueHouse Hollywood on Tuesday, August 06, 2019.

It’s only been a few weeks since Rochon’s husband was caught lip locking “family friend” Nicole Murphy as they chilled poolside in Italy (click HERE if you missed that).

Well, Lela is clearly UNBOTHERED as she stepped out publicly for the first time since the scandal and she was still rocking her huge wedding ring.

Photos below…

Lela Rochon appeared on the red carpet for the Hollywood premiere of OWN’s new show, “David Makes Man,” all smiles with her wedding ring prominently displayed.

Many are speculating that Lala is sending a message to all of you Nosey Rosies who have been picking apart her 20 year marriage to producer Antoine Fuqua after he was spotted kissing with Eddie Murphy’s ex, Nicole.

As previously reported, Nicole has publicly apologized for her role in the scandal while Fuqua has remained suspiciously silent throughout it all.

Whatever the case, it seems that Lala has let bygones be bygones… that is… if wearing her wedding ring is any indication.

What are your thoughts about Lala’s ALLEGED decision to stand by her man?