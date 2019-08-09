NEWSFLASH!!! Quad Webb is NOT happy about her season 7 cast photo for Married to Medicine.

[READ: Married to Medicine Season 7 Trailer Released… (VIDEO + PRESS RELEASE)]

The newly divorced reality star hit the net recently to call out Bravo’s photo editors with claims that they made her wig look too wiggy.

Details below…

All of the women in the season 7 cast photo of Married to Medicine look a bit glossed over and apparently Quad Webb feels “somekindaway” about the image.

Quad hit the net with before shots as proof that her wig’s hairline was not as depicted in the photo.

Ummkay… the wig looks like a wig… where’s the problem?

Dr. Contessa Metcalfe also joined in on Quad’s online rant, posting a before and after photo as well to prove that her wig had a defined part in real life.

Contessa thanked her stylist and makeup artist, but noted that Bravo’s “editing is a BEAST!”

I don’t see the problem. These are promo shots and they were clearly edited to have a glossy cartoonish look about them… but what do I know??

What are your thoughts about Quad & Dr. Contessa’s gripe about the cast photos?