You may remember Andrew Caldwell for going viral after he proclaimed he was “delivered” from homosexuality (click HERE if you missed that), but he’s gone on to become quite the social media star.

Despite his viral videos, Caldwell often finds himself in quite a bit of offline drama and now his latest viral episode has landed him in JAIL!

Caldwell posed for the mugshot above after he was arrested in St. Louis, Missouri for outstanding warrants.

The gag is… Caldwell would probably walking free today IF he had not called the police after an alleged car jacking incident.

Caldwell went live on Instagram Wednesday evening accusing an unknown male of assaulting him during an attempted to carjacking. The viral star was visibly shaken during the stream, which we discussed last night at length.

Caldwell appeared shirtless as he streamed the video in front of what appears to be a hospital emergency room entrance but he denied treatment.

Jail records state he’s wanted in several different parishes for various outstanding warrants (i.e. failure to appear, speeding, unpaid fines)…

Social media users quickly came up with a story that Andrew propositioned another male, who turned him down. Caldwell allegedly pursued the male to a motel and bashed out his car windows. When the man tried to defend himself, a security guard broke up the fight.

The Usher Board also came with receipts about the rumored altercation…

