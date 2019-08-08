Joseline Hernandez and Stevie J. are still battling in court over their young daughter Bonnie Bella.

Steeebie was successful in court and earlier this week, Joseline Hernandez lost temporary primary custody of her daughter Bonnie Bella and an arrest warrant was issued after Stevie J accused her of taking Bonnie to California when they were supposed to have a custody exchange in Miami.

Well it looks like the battle over Bonnie Bella is far from over as Joseline is now fighting back in court.

Just last week Stevie filed documents seeking to have Joseline jailed for violating their visitation order and a judge subsequently granted his wishes.

An arrest warrant was issued, Joseline lost custody of Bonnie Bella, and Stevie J. promptly took possession of his daughter.

TheBlast reports that Joseline wants her daughter back and is seeking to have the rulings reversed.

In filed court documents, Joseline says the court and Stevie knew she was in California working and couldn’t physically be in court. She claims despite knowing this the judge heard Stevie and issued the arrest warrant.

The former reality star also denies Stevie’s allegations that she has continued to refuse to allow visitation between Stevie and Bonnie Bella.

Joseline is demanding the arrest warrant be set aside and primary physical custody be restored to her immediately.

