WTF?!? Pregnant City Girls Rapper Yung Miami Shot At In Miami… (VIDEO)

Yung Miami of the hip-hop duo, City Girls was the target of a drive-by shooting last night in Miami.

The young rappstress, whose real name is Caresha Brownlee, went through the traumatic incident while she’s currently pregnant with her 2nd child. Both Caresha and the baby escaped unharmed, however her Mercedes G-Wagon suffered from gunshot wounds.

Details + video below…

Yung Miami is pictured above with her prized Mercedes G-Wagon.

Videos have been circulating on Twitter of Yung Miami explaining what happened to cops on the scene:

Yung Miami explains what happened. pic.twitter.com/QVen3dapf2 — Saycheese TV ?? (@SaycheeseDGTL) August 6, 2019

In the video clip, Yung Miami tells officers that as she was leaving the studio, shots were fired from behind her from a vehicle with its lights off.

A bullet struck the spare tire in the back of her ride and she said they also pulled beside her.

Miami-Dade PD is investigating, but there are no suspects at this time.

As previously reported, Yung Miami revealed she was pregnant with her second child this past June, to the disappointment of “hot girls” everywhere. Many fans feel that Miami’s pregnancy totally spoiled their “hot girl” Summer and even Kodak Black took an opportunity to diss her in a freestyle from jail with a derogatory comment about her pregnancy stating:

I bought Yung Miami a ring, she wanted 808 baby. When I see her I’ma hit that b*tch in her stomach. The way I keep my sh*t too real, they say I’m f**king up my money.

Y’all really that upset about that girl’s pregnancy that you’ll shoot her up?? Damn… can’t we all just get along?