NEWSFLASH!! Bravo’s Married to Medicine is returning for their 7th season in just a few weeks.

Returning cast members include Dr. Jacqueline Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Toya Bush-Harris, Quad Webb, Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, Mariah Huq and there’s also a new friend, Buffie Purselle.

Watch the sneak peek trailer below…

According to Bravo’s press release, here’s what you can expect for season 7:

Dr. Jackie is in full renovation mode building a brand new practice, moving into a new home with Curtis and continuing to rebuild their marriage.

is in full renovation mode building a brand new practice, moving into a new home with Curtis and continuing to rebuild their marriage. Dr. Heavenly and Damon are broadening their medical horizons by opening a surgical center all while keeping the flame in their marriage on high.

and Damon are broadening their medical horizons by opening a surgical center all while keeping the flame in their marriage on high. Dr. Simone and Cecil are still under one roof and enjoying family life as Cecil takes

and Cecil are still under one roof and enjoying family life as Cecil takes on a new title as Dr. Simone’s assistant.

Dr. Contessa is going back to school to get her masters and working to open a new clinic with her husband Scott.

is going back to school to get her masters and working to open a new clinic with her husband Scott. Quad is living her best life and feeling liberated as she works on her inner happy and treating herself.

is living her best life and feeling liberated as she works on her inner happy and treating herself. Toya and Eugene are looking to add a new member to their family along with moving into their new home.

and Eugene are looking to add a new member to their family along with moving into their new home. Mariah and Aydin are embracing their children growing up and teaching them life lessons. On the business front, Mariah is working on opening a boutique in her hometown.

and Aydin are embracing their children growing up and teaching them life lessons. On the business front, Mariah is working on opening a boutique in her hometown. Buffie is a new friend to the “Married to Medicine” crew and as the wife of psychiatrist Dr. David Purselle, she takes her MrsMD very seriously.

Dr David Purselle and wife Buffie Purselle

Bravo’s “Married to Medicine” premieres Sunday, September 8th at 9PM ET/PT.